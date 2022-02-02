NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A water main break is affecting Metro Water customers in Joelton, the department said Wednesday evening.
According to Metro Water Services, a 12 inch pipe broke at the Whites Creek pumping station. Crews are working to determine a timeline for repairs.
A 12'' break at the Whites Creek Water Pumping Station is affecting a large number of customers from Knight Road to Joelton. Assessments are being made and crews will work to complete repairs as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/CYZSPUCipD— Metro Water Services (@NashvilleMWS) February 2, 2022
