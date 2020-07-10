NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are working to identify two gunmen who fired into a group of people outside a house in North Nashville on July 4, killing a 31-year-old man.
Police say Bowers was attending a party in the 500 block of Phipps Drive when the gunmen began firing into the crowd. Bowers was hit and taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The incident was captured on the surveillance video shown above. One of the gunmen seen running from the suspect car stands about 6-feet tall and has long twists in his hair. The suspect car is a dark dodge Dart.
The motive for the shooting and whether Bowers was the intended car is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about Bowers' murder is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
You can also provide a mobile tip by clicking here.
