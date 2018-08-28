After the last three days hit 93, 94, and 95 degrees respectively, rain and thunderstorms are on the way to give us a brief break from the unusually oppressive heat.
As of 9pm on this Tuesday night, temperatures were still mainly in the 80s!
An isolated shower had developed over southern Lawrence County, drifting northward.
Overnight, isolated showers and thundershowers will expand as even more moisture pours into the Mid State from the south.
Wednesday, spotty thunderstorms will form up during the day. Count on heavy downpours in spots where rain develops.
By late afternoon, more significant rain and storms will move settle southward from Kentucky into northern Middle Tennessee.
Storms will continue to push southward overnight toward and eventually through Nashville.
Thursday will bring another good chance of rain, too. Temperatures will be held down to the mid 80s for highs then because of clouds and precipitation.
Then, storms will become more spotty by Friday.
Watch News4 tonight at 10pm. I'll update you on the likelihood for rain during Thursday night's Titans game and this upcoming Labor Day weekend.
DT
