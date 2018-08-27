More searing heat's in our forecast....then storms.
Monday's high in Nashville was 94. That was just two degrees off from tying the hottest of the month! We'll cool down some overnight, but not much. Here are your 7am temperatures for Tuesday.
Early Tuesday morning count on a few spots of valley fog, too. Any fog that forms will burn off by 8:30am.
Like Monday, a big core of high pressure will keep us mainly dry Tuesday afternoon. SO, heat will be the big story again. Temperatures will climb through the low 90s by mid afternoon.
Wednesday, as more moisture moves into Middle Tennessee, spotty thunderstorms will develop. The chance that you'll encounter some rain on Wednesday is 40%. Northern sections will have the best rain chance as evening approaches, eventually pushing southward overnight.
The rain chance will go up significantly for all of us Wednesday night. Thursday will be the most unsettled day of the forecast.
Hopefully the Titans/Vikings game is dry Thursday night. As of now, it appears a few showers will be lingering around Nashville at the start of the game.
Notice that after more spotty storms form on Friday, thunderstorms will become more isolated or sparse this weekend. Highs each day this holiday weekend will be around 90.
DT
