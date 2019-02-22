4WARN Weather Alert through tomorrow for life threatening flooding conditions and possible severe storms tomorrow night.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee through Saturday evening. This means conditions are favorable for flooding all across Middle Tennessee.
An additional 2-4" or rain is possible. More rain falling on already saturated ground could cause flash flooding. This will likely make February the wettest February on record.
Periods of heavy rain will arrive this evening lasting through the overnight and beginning the day Saturday. Widespread flooding is likely again Saturday morning, and it could be as intense as what we saw Wednesday morning.
Showers/storms lift northward late Saturday morning allowing for another brief pause from the relentless rain. The cold front associated with the weekend wave will sweep through Saturday late afternoon/evening.
Ahead of this front, a line of storms will move through from west to east bringing the potential for more heavy rain and maybe even some severe storms. In addition to the heavy rain, damaging winds are possible with Saturday's evening line of storms. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
Temperatures Saturday will soar to near 70°.
Once this front clears out by Sunday, sunshine will make a return for a few days. Thankfully, this break will allow rivers and creeks to recede, putting an end to our flood threat for the time being.
Highs will be in he mid 50s to near 60 Sunday through Tuesday.
