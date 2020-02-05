We are under a 4WARN Weather Alert for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Rain will taper off on Thursday, chilly in the middle 40s.
Thursday night and early Friday, don't be surprised if you see a few snow showers. A light dusting will be possible on the highest parts of the Cumberland Plateau.
Saturday starts off with a few rain and possibly snow showers. This should all translate into rain later in the day.
Nice looking Sunday! Comfy and warm in the upper 50s.
The next round of rain isn't too far behind. By Monday and Tuesday of next week, we're back in the wet grunge.
