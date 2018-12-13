Mild temperatures continue but rain makes a return for the weekend.
Tonight cloudy and mile. After midnight, more widespread rain will begin to work in from the south. The low will be near 50.
A good deal of rain will be around for the Friday morning commute and lasting through the day. It won't rain all day long Friday but at times there could be heavier bouts of rain moving through. The high will rise to near 60.
Showers will linger into the weekend on Saturday. Rain will slowly taper off after sunset Saturday night. The high will not be as warm, 54°.
By Sunday, there may be a lingering shower or two out on the Plateau but the rest of us will see dry conditions. Cloud cover will slowly break apart giving way to some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be slightly above average with most areas topping out in the low 50's.
Looking ahead to next week - expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.