4WARN Forecast: Nice Saturday, but rain returns Sunday
Today will be partly cloudy and pleasant, but cool. After wake-up temperatures in the 20s, highs will be in the mid 40s.
Tonight, clouds with thicken and rain will move in. For a short time around or just before sunrise on Sunday, some wet snowflakes may mix in especially from Nashville westward and northward. No accumulations is expected. Throughout Sunday, rain will continue at times, especially along and north of I-40.
Count on more rain at times Sunday night through early Tuesday. The heaviest and most widespread will fall northwest of Nashville. The least rain will fall over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Watch for flooding on Monday and early Tuesday. Rivers will remain high at least through this period.
Tuesday afternoon, the sky will brighten with temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday will be a nice day, with highs in the 50s. By late Thursday, rain will return, lingering into Friday. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s. Friday will be mild, in the mid 60s.
