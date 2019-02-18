Consider today the calm before the storm. Several rounds of rain expected through the week. There is a potential for 5-10 inches of rain from Tuesday to Sunday. Make sure to stay weather aware.
Brief rain break today. Look for a mostly to partly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Rain moves back in Tuesday afternoon and evening. Heavy rain expected overnight with a potential for 2 to 3 inches of rain this round. Bank on a slow morning commute on Wednesday.
Several more waves of rain expected -- Thursday night, Friday night, and the weekend. We really don’t have an opportunity to dry out. Flooding is going to be a concern across Middle Tennessee.
Make sure your weather radios are charged up and ready to go. Stay connected to the 4WARN Weather Team by downloading our 4WARN Weather App.
