Cooler & less humid air will linger into early Wednesday before changes in our weather occur again.
Tonight will be variably cloudy & turn cool. By morning, expect lows in the 50s. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-upper 80s. A passing shower will be possible, especially from Nashville and southwestward.
Wednesday night into Thursday, a few showers will push through with a weak front. We'll have more clouds than sunshine on Thursday, so temperatures will generally peak in the middle 80s.
Then, Friday through much of next week, intense heat and higher humidity will be the rule with very little opportunity for rain. Lows will be in the mid-upper 60s with highs in the low-mid 90s.
