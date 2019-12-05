A convicted serial drunk-driver who killed three people in 1993 is now accused of a new crime – bank robbery.
Danny Less Ross is wanted in connection with the hold-up of a Regions Bank in Donelson on Saturday, November 30th.
When Larry and Carolyn Scheib saw the bank surveillance photos on the news, they recognized him instantly.
"This is Danny Ross!" Larry Scheib told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
Ross served 12 years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed their 15-year-old daughter Keri, Keri’s boyfriend Blake Tidwell and Blake’s mother, Pamela in February 1993.
When he got out of prison, Ross kept drinking and driving- getting 4 more DUI’s. He was in and out of jail, but never served very long.
Ross has recently been charged with offenses like aggravated assault, vandalism and public drunkenness. He has been arrested by Metro Nashville police six times so far this year, mostly for trespassing, public nuisance and alcohol-related charges.
Then on Saturday, surveillance cameras caught a series of photos of a man, who police believe is Ross, robbing a teller and waking away with a wad of cash. Police said Ross claimed to have a gun, although no gun was seen.
“What happened to this guy that he’s gone to robbing banks to make a living?" Larry Scheib said.
Bank robbery is a federal crime, which carries a longer possible sentence than anything Ross has been accused of before – a possible 30-year sentence.
There’s another strange twist. In October, police took a report when Ross showed up at General Hospital drunk, claiming he had been jumped and beaten by 10 to 20 people at the Rescue Mission.
Because he gave the mission’s address, metro police assume he’s homeless.
They’d like to hear from anyone who know where he is.
“I hope they find him and that this time he stays somewhere for a long time. Cause if he's already doing this, what's the next thing? said Carolyn Scheib. "Who's he going to hurt now?"
Wonder how Ross kept getting out of jail after all those DUI's? Tennessee law used to say that even if you killed someone – a DUI conviction more than 10 years old couldn't be held against you in a future DUI prosecution. So after Ross got out of prison for killing three people, his record was essentially wiped clean. His next DUI was considered his first.
That law just changed this year, in part because of lobbying by the Scheibs and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
