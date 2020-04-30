Front Line Workers.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is finding out who is the first line of care for front line workers.  

They put in long hours caring for those who are sick with the coronavirus.

"It's very easy with this trauma to feel totally overwhelmed,” Jim Kendall, a counselor said.

Coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight, Cameron Taylor finds out about the mental health resources at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.