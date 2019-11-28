More than 100 volunteers spent part of their day delivering a Turkey dinner to those who needed a helping hand.
The Non-Profit Agency 50 Forward provided the Turkey and all the fixings, the Volunteers proved the wheels for the meals.
News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.
The music was made to order for Thanksgiving, so too was the food.
They call it a Party in the Parking Lot. 500 wrapped up meals with all the trimmings handed to volunteers driven to the elderly or disabled who can't get out on their own.
"Make someone's day, lot of people don't have families, so we help and it's << Terry talks>>
" Just so we're clear here, the people in those nice cars aren't here to eat the meals, they're delivering , they are the volunteers.
For 50 years now, the non Profit Group 50 Forward has been doing this on Thanksgiving Day.
For many of the 100 volunteers here today, this is a Family Tradition.
12 years now for the Linn Family.
" If we could bring a little joy and a hot meal to someone we're going to do that, especially for those who may not have a family, and also we can set an example for our children that's always good to give more than you get."
That message defines Thanks-Giving....in action right here....with a party feel to boot.
( more music)
Terry Bulger News 4
