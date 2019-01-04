The victim of a beating by Davidson County Sheriff's officers, is one step closer to a large settlement.
After nearly five years, Metro Nashville government is prepared to pay $160,000 as part of a civil rights lawsuit.
There's video of this beating, but since it's part of an ongoing criminal case, the sheriff's office is not releasing it right now.
Jeremi Snipes and Sean Lloyd face assault charges, and will be in court later this month. Metro's Legal Department found the officers didn't have the required hours of training.
According to Metro Legal's analysis:
On January 1, 2014 Timothy Warren was brought into the old Criminal Justice Center for public intoxication. While being booked, an officer punched Warren in the face.
Two officers pinned Warren to the ground, while a third slammed his legs on the ground, and a fourth pepper sprayed him. Warren suffered a broken and dislocated ankle.
Jeremi Snipes and Sean Lloyd were both charged with aggravated assault, and got out on a $2,500 bond. The affidavits are sealed due to a Grand Jury indictment.
Timothy Warren filed a civil rights lawsuit against Metro, claiming the officers used excessive force and weren't properly trained.
Tony Wilkes chief of corrections for the Sheriff's office says their administration dropped the ball when disciplining the officers involved.
Metro legal found, the officer who punched Warren in the face was given a five-day suspension, but was never actually suspended because of procedural mistakes by the Sheriff's office.
“We had some issues in our internal systems where our systems failed,” said Wilkes. “Since that time, we've made some internal changes to insure those kinds of failures don't happen again in the future.”
Now, Metro's Law Department is set to settle Warren's civil rights case for $160,000 for medical expenses, pain and emotional distress, plus Warren's attorney's fees.
Jon Cooper, director of Metro's Law department, says the video of the beating speaks volumes.
“A jury could still find that force to be excessive,” Cooper said.
Snipes and Lloyd are set for trial January 28. Warren's attorneys would not comment until the settlement is complete. Metro Legal also wouldn't comment due to the ongoing case, and pending criminal case.
