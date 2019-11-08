Governor Bill Lee honored five veterans for their service Friday morning.
They not only served the country, but work for the state of Tennessee.
We spoke to Kenneth Hanson. He spent 23 years in the Air Force, and has worked for the state for eight years now.
"It shows they respect us as workers for the state," Hanson said. "They appreciate what we do and how we really make a difference."
Hanson said he has taken a lot of lessons he gained from the military, and implemented them into his work.
"Just the things you learn in the military make a difference," he said. "It might be simple little things like showing up on time or you know having dedication to the mission. That definitely made a difference for me."
Veterans Day is on Monday and state offices will be closed in observance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.