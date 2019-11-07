VETERAN'S DAY IS NEXT WEEK AND GOODLETTSVILLE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL GOT A JUMP ON HONORING THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO SERVED.
A ONE HOUR PATRIOTIC PROGRAM FOR VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES
NEWS 4'S TERRY BULGER WAS THERE.
Handshakes from 3rd Graders in Blue Blazers welcomed the Veterans and Visitors for the day's celebration.
A respectful well planned performance that included songs and dance, all designed to make the Veterans here understand their service is not forgotten.
" I think we should honor veterans without them we wouldn't be in this room right now.
They honored 85 year old James Oldham (Odom) here at Goodlletsville Elementary. Grew up just a few blocks from here, and joined the Marines, got a Purple Heart fighting in the Korean War.
" I didn't move fast enough..."
Rocket went off behind me got shredded
Seeing these 7 and 8 year olds in red shirts praising the country he fought for made his day.
" Because who is gonna keep the veterans stories alive, where they came from, where they came from.
The kids were proud of what they did too.
" I think it means something I saw some people crying because it was so beautiful..
<< music of some sort>>
Terry Bulger News 4.
