NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First responders with the Metro Police department and the Nashville Fire Urban Search and Rescue team recovered a special family heirloom from the site of the Christmas morning bombing on Second Avenue North.

An American flag belonging to the owner of Second Avenue's Simply the Best $10 Boutique was recovered by first responders and returned in a new frame.

The flag was a family heirloom originally belonging to the owner's father, who was a United States Army veteran.

The item was recovered during Metro Police's first "Nashville Strong Moving Day." Urban Search and Rescue teams are going inside buildings deemed safe enough to enter to retrieve items left behind.

For another family, an heirloom clock was saved from the wreckage.

