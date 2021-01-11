NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - First responders with the Metro Police department and the Nashville Fire Urban Search and Rescue team recovered a special family heirloom from the site of the Christmas morning bombing on Second Avenue North.
MNPD & NFD Urban Search & Rescue members today presented a framed American flag recovered from Best Boutique on 2nd Ave. to owners Sandy & Geoffrey Lee, a US Army veteran. They are deeply grateful as the flag had hung in the store since it opened 10 years ago. #nashvillestrong pic.twitter.com/vEcOeInmV6— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 10, 2021
An American flag belonging to the owner of Second Avenue's Simply the Best $10 Boutique was recovered by first responders and returned in a new frame.
The flag was a family heirloom originally belonging to the owner's father, who was a United States Army veteran.
The item was recovered during Metro Police's first "Nashville Strong Moving Day." Urban Search and Rescue teams are going inside buildings deemed safe enough to enter to retrieve items left behind.
For another family, an heirloom clock was saved from the wreckage.
