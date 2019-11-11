An important day around the country and right here in Nashville
Veterans Day honors the men and women who served in the Military.
A Parade made its way this morning thru the heart of downtown.
News 4's Terry Bulger was there.
Patriotism showed up in all kind of sizes in today's Veteran's Day Parade.
Monster Tanks on Broadway mixed with Girl Scouts in Traditional Green...honoring the Red White and Blue.
Little Ava may be a bit young to understand, sacrifice and service, but Mom Jill wanted her here anyway.
" Ava's Grandfather was in the Navy, so it was important for her to come and see all our veterans that served our country.
And they came many from the Korean War or Vietnam....World War 2 vets almost impossible to find any more.
Desert Storm and Middle East Wars represented too.
" I had to park 5 miles from here, but I'm here."
Viet Nam Veteran Greg Seigenthaler also parked his Medals on his chest and saluted the ones who served.
" Well I don't miss them, I've been coming here for about 10 years now, almost in the exact same spot."
A more somber, thoughtful show than what typically performs on Broadway.
But the day and the parade is must not miss for most.
<< I think I've missed one in 30 years, so I always block this day out ( feel free to tighten this>>
Terry Bulger News 4.
