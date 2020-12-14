NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University has officially named Clark Lea as the head football coach.
Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletics Director Candice Lee made the announcement on Twitter late Monday evening.
Welcome home @Coach_Lea. #AnchorDown #VandyUnited— Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) December 15, 2020
“Clark Lea is the leader we trust to continue the challenging but exciting work that will elevate the Vanderbilt football program to unprecedented heights,” Lee said. “He embodies the demonstrated commitment to success, the integrity and the strategic thinking that it takes to build a winning football program, and help our student-athletes reach their full potential. He understands the important role that athletics plays in the life of a vibrant university, and that outstanding scholarly pursuits and top-notch athletics are integral parts of the Vanderbilt experience," Lee said in a release.
Lea comes from Notre Dame University.
“I’m excited to come back to Vanderbilt to lead a program, at an institution and in a city, that gave me so much and shaped who I am today. Vanderbilt is a special place with a competitive drive that I believe can translate into winning. My excitement for the role grew as I spent time with Candice Lee and Chancellor Diermeier – it’s very clear they are united around a common vision for the future of the Vanderbilt Athletics program and football,” Lea said in a statement.
Lea is a Vanderbilt graduate and a former student athlete at the university. He will be introduced next week at a news conference.
