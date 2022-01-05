Vanderbilt University Medical Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center gave an update Wednesday showing more than 200 patients in their system with Covid-19. That includes all Vanderbilt campuses. 

The hospital system says there are 205 adult Covid-19 patients and 16 pediatric patients as of this week. 

These numbers reported today appear to be in line with what Vanderbilt reported back in September. 

