NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center gave an update Wednesday showing more than 200 patients in their system with Covid-19. That includes all Vanderbilt campuses.
The hospital system says there are 205 adult Covid-19 patients and 16 pediatric patients as of this week.
Metro Public Health announced Tuesday would offer free COVID tests and vaccines on Saturday this month.
These numbers reported today appear to be in line with what Vanderbilt reported back in September.
Tennessee set another record for the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 as Tuesday marked the seventh day of record hospitalizations.
