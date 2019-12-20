NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- At Vanderbilt University there's a program called Next Steps, and schools across the country have given it the highest grade possible - those schools have modeled similar programs based upon Next Steps.
The Vanderbilt program allows students with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to study alongside typical students, right on campus.
One recent graduate of the program has landed a very enviable job that's full time, and has regular benefits to boot.
Today on News4 at 4's 4 Your Community, Tracy Kornet introduces us to Hardin Manhein, and just wait until you see where Hardin works! See you at 4!
