NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Health is reporting their highest count of Covid-19 patients to-date. Right now, they have 176 Covid-19 patients across their healthcare system.

16 of those are children.

They say 99% of the patients admitted are suffering from the Delta variant.

ICU beds full at many Middle Tennessee hospitals Several Middle Tennessee hospitals – including Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin – have been hit hard with the uptick of COVID-19 patients.

A spokesperson for the healthcare system says their previous highest number of Covid-19 patients admitted was 175 on January 4th, 2021. They report having 6,832 visits every week to their walk-in and Walgreens locations, which is also at an all-time high.

Hospitals all over Middle Tennessee have been trying to plead with the public to take the pandemic seriously, even nearly 18 months in. Hospital administrators have been writing open letters to the public, trying to shed light on how serious the situation has become.