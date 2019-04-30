Doctors and Medical Researchers are always looking for ways to make life better for people with serious illness.
Cancer and Heart Disease are the ones you hear about most.
But, it hardly ends there.
Nashville's Nancy Carver is a perfect example.
Terry Bulger has her story.
" These are lemon cupcakes with Lemon Butter Creme>>
Nashville's Nancy Carver likes to take things slow...she doesn't really have a choice....a brain disorder diagnosed when she was 4 makes everything in her life a little more difficult.
She likes baking and she's good at it
" I've done it a few times.
But confidence is hard to find when you have Neuro-Fibromatosis...NF all your life.
" I wear makeup to cover up the tumors, you can still see them but not as visible."
" A lot of self confidence with tumors, if I didn't have those I might feel better more perfect.
More perfect and there's hope.
" There have been a lot of big advances lately that are very exciting."
" But it's also the fact that there's a lot of things these patients go thru that they need help with."
Help means more research and more money....
Money generated every way possible. This Monday Country Music Duo Thompson Square plays a benefit Concert at the Franklin Theater...raising money and awareness to cure NF.
It's a push happening Nationwide...Johns Hopkins, the Mayo Clinic and Vanderbilt.
" A lot of what people with NF need isn't really the Doctor writing a prescription or ordering a test, there's a lot beyond that...
" Well any amount of money would help that's for sure.
The cupcakes won't get any better, right now they're good.
But Nancy actually could.
" Let's cure it..."
Nancy cuts right too it there....the best way to help right now is buying a ticket to that concert....
It's called " A Night of Hope" at Franklin Theater tickets 50, 60, or 75 dollars.
That's this coming Monday May the 6th.
