NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In one week, the US National kickboxing championships come to Nashville. 236 fighters from 29 states will compete.
Inside a north Nashville gym, members of team Bonafyde work to get ready for the biggest kickboxing tournament in the city's history. “We're gonna be bringing some heat. It's a good area for high level competition,” says pro fighter Alvin Miller.
Tennessee State University alum Omari Boyd is the fighter who put the Nashville area on the kickboxing map. In 2017, Boyd became the first American to win the bronze medal at the Kickboxing World Games in Warsaw, Poland.
“It felt good,” says Boyd. “To know that you are unique. No one's done this before. I'm the first.”
And Boyd's success helped his coach, Kevin Walker, grow the sport. “Ever since then, others have followed Boyd’s lead and we've had more representation from Middle Tennessee then almost all the states up to this point,” says Bonafyde, Inc. Founder Kevin Walker.
It's a big reason why the national tournament will be here.
Robert Turner is here because of Walker. The two met when Turner wrestled in high school. Years later, Turner came to Walker's gym looking to lose weight. Now he'll compete in the national tournament.
“I came in at 215 lbs. Now at 190, trying to get to 180. Being able to compete in the national championship at this level, I love it!” says Turner.
“We've got talent, look at the belts on the wall. We've put fighters in six or seven different countries over the last couple of years,” adds Miller.
But, next week is about bringing the fights on a national stage here to Nashville with the hopes of inspiring the next generation of talent.
“I want the community to get behind this,” says Team USA Nashville’s Robert Savage.
“It's something new to the city. Kickboxing and MMA still can give kids a form of leadership, social skills and someday you can be like Omari Boyd.”
Weigh-ins for the tournament begin Friday, February 26th.
Competition begins Saturday, February 27th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.