NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Upstage Party Bus announced today that they will be closing their doors from Saturday, November 21 until December 4th due to rising COVID-19 cases in Nashville.

In a release sent to News4 earlier, they said in part, "...that with the increase in Coronavirus cases, closing our doors is just the right thing to do as the numbers reached an all time high. There have been 0 cases of Covid-19 linked to any of our passengers or staff, and we would like to keep it that way! Safety is our highest priority, and we hope others will take our lead if they have been on the fence about closing."