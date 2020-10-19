News 4 is partnering with Toys for Tots Middle Tennessee this holiday season. Here are some of the upcoming Toys for Tots Middle Tennessee event:
- BIKES or BUST
- Who: Jack 96.3 FM and Toys for Tots
- What: 10th Annual Bike Drive
- Where: Walmart located @ 7044 Charlotte Pike, Nashville 37209
- When: November 20-23 8am-4pm
- STUFF the TRUCK
- Who: Toys for Tots
- What: Toy Drive
- Where: Learning Express Toys located @ 420 Cool Springs Blvd #115, Franklin 37067
- When: November 28th 10am - 6pm
- Titans Toy Drive
- Who: Tennessee Titans
- What: Toys for Tots Drive
- Where: Virtual
- When: TBD
