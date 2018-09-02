Very hot weather's the main story moving forward over the next few days. Then, a system in the tropics will enhance our chance for rain.
Outdoors as of 8am, temperatures were in the mid-upper 70s. The humidity and sunshine made it feel even hotter though.
Very little rain is likely today. The chance you'll encounter a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is just 20%. Because of that, it'll turn unusually hot.
If you're looking for something fun to do today, visit the pool or lake...
...OR, you could go to the 5th Annual Old School BBQ Festival at Riverfront Park. Gates open at 2pm. Live music begins at 4pm. Cost is $40. The event runs until 11pm.
Tomorrow will be similar, so the weather will be warm but nice for the Franklin Classic, in downtown Franklin.
Notice just east of Florida this morning, the cluster of thunderstorms over the Bahamas. That tropical wave will enter the Gulf of Mexico tomorrow, likely become a tropical depression (if not a tropical storm), and eventually boost our rain chance here (by late Wednesday or Thursday). When that happens, temperatures will be held down, but only by a few degrees.
Watch Cody Murphy on News4 at 5pm today. He'll have an update on the status of that tropical wave, that will become an important weather maker for the central Gulf Coast by midweek.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.