NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you received unsolicited seeds in the mail, you are being advised to send to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

People across the nation including in Tennessee are finding small packages of seeds in their mail that they didn't order.

Tennesseans warned not to touch or plant random seeds sent in mail The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is investigating after some Tennesseans received random seeds from various countries.

The seeds appear "to have been shipped from China, and in some cases, the envelopes are labeled jewelry or beads," according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

State officials believe the seeds are part of a "brushing scam."

"From the outset, this looks like a new wave of brushing scams," Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky said in a statement on Tuesday.

State officials were warned people to not plant or use the seeds.

Tennesseans are being told to mail the following items to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

original envelope

any paperwork or enclosures

bag of seeds

recipient’s name, contact information and full address

The address for the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is P.O. Box 40627, Nashville, TN 37204 or sent via UPS or FedEx to 436 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN 37220.

“While we have no reason at this time to suspect that these seeds were sent with ill intention, we want to take every precaution to be sure an invasive or otherwise threatening plant species doesn’t take hold here,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said in a statement on Tuesday.

People, who don't want to mail in their seeds, can call Plant Certification at 615-837-5137 or email Plant Certification Administrator Anni Self at anni.self@tn.gov.

If the seeds have already been planted, Tennessee Department of Agriculture officials said people should dig them up, double-bag them, and placed in the trash. People should not compost the seeds or sprouted plants.

Department officials explained imported plant materials, including seeds, go through rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests and do not pose any threat to our environment and health.

"You need to contact your local agriculture department because they will handle the potential pathogens and invasive species," Householder said.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is continuing to monitor this situation.