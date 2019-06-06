On this June 6th Wilson County honored D-Day Veterans and the Unknown Soldiers who likely lost their lives in war time.
A travelling exhibit of the Washington DC Unknown Soldier Monument will be in Lebanon until Saturday.
Terry Bulger was there today.
On the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion, Wilson County did its part to remember.
The images straight out of Washington DC, the lined white graves of veterans, an eternal flame, and a travelling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown solider.
The men in blue travel with the tomb to tell its story.
" When they died there was no way of identifying them so there was no way of returning them to their families...but we wanted to honor them."
Honoring them too by being here today, Brian Tienter and his son Jackson....now have a DC trip on their mind.
" To see this replica, and see how amazing it is, it definitely inspired me to see the real, thing, the guards the changing of the guards.
That's the whole point, it travels so you don't have too.
Lindsey Roberts makes sure the Lebanon Vets Museum keeps doing that.
" Tomb of the Unknown, a lot of people never travel to DC to see that, so it's great to have it here.
All of this here for free, all done with private money...for one reason.
" I don't want history to die
" The folks here in Wilson County do their part every day here at the Museum, and the replica of the Unknown Soldier will be here thru Saturday...in Lebanon Terry Bulger News 4.
