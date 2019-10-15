Body worn cameras are a critical tool in both police accountability and prosecutions – but what's the real cost of the program, not just for the police but the entire court system?
The Davidson County District Attorney's office brought in consultants from Washington, DC. They ran the numbers.
"We talked to a lot of other jurisdictions,” saidKay Chopard, of Chopard Consultants.
Chopard's company researched police departments with the same number of body cameras that metro will have- about 3200.
They looked at San Diego, California, Boulder, Colorado, the Manhattan NY police department, Wayne County, Michigan ( Detroit), and Alexandria, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, all in Virginia.
Chopard told Metro officials cities found it always cost more than they expected.
"It takes a lot of time and personnel, so they really had to add staff," Chopard said.
Based on what other cities found out, Chopard calculated that Nashville's DA's office alone could have to spend 14-30 million a year in new staff costs.
Why so much? Chopard said it may take 30 to 40 hours to prepare the videos for each case. It’s time consuming, for example, to blur the images of the faces of witnesses and victims.
Police cameras might also record in sensitive locations, for example, a hospital emergency room, while officers are there to interview a suspect or a victim.
