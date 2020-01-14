A moving ceremony at the Tennessee Veterans cemetery, a small group of veterans came together, to bury one of their own. Private Theodore Triplett died alone, there was no one to claim his body, a number of veterans organizations made sure he was buried with honors.
We don't know the story behind private Triplett, but we do know, he served his country honorably, a handful of men and women all veterans, wanted to make sure that his passing is marked with respect and honor. Retired Colonel James Bachman attends many of these ceremonies
"Somebody who lives their life, and yet, when they pass on, no one can claim their body, I've asked myself why? You can find them at the VA hospitals, Veterans Homes, families dump them, that's what it is, they dump them in a facility and never visit them, today we are their family of the veterans, and he deserves the honor," said Bachman.
A poem called the warriors rest was read, it says in part: 'The sky above is a stream for heavens door, and the souls that will be laid, the fathers waiting for, the flag that waves here for those that no one claims, the breeze that blows here call their soldiers name.'
About three dozen veterans attend the ceremony including representatives from the American Legion, Combat Veterans Association and Rollin Thunder.
