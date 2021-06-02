MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge and speak with Tennessee and Arkansas officials on Thursday.
Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, are among the officials who will be participating in a roundtable discussion on infrastructure and the bridge.
MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - Crews are expected to begin repairs Wednesday on the major bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas that was shut down af…
The contractor is preparing pricing for work and fabrication of materials needed for the phase two permanent repairs. Concurrently Arkansas Department of Transportation is working with consultants to conduct an in-depth inspection of the bridge. This work includes Ultrasonic Testing (UT) on all the welds on the main tie girder at similar locations to where the fracture occurred and on key members of the overhead truss. This detailed inspection is expected to take several weeks to complete.
Upon reviewing the contractor’s schedule of repairs and the results of the bridge inspection work, a tentative opening date can be set.
“We understand the desire for a projected opening date but must ensure all information is vetted before doing so,” TDOT said in a statement. “Our consistent message, above all, is the safety of the public is paramount, and the priorities are to open the river traffic, open bridge traffic and look at the bridge for long-term issues related to the original failure.”
The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss.
TDOT said it is continuing to collect data and study ways to alleviate congestion and advance flow as all interstate traffic in the Memphis area is being diverted to I-55.
Inspectors are still reviewing hours of drone video and numerous pictures of the I-55 bridge. There continues to be no concern from the inspectors.
TDOT, ArDOT, consultants, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department and FHWA hold daily meetings to develop and expedite the repair project while managing traffic along the alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.