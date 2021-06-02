MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will visit the Interstate 40 bridge and speak with Tennessee and Arkansas officials on Thursday.

Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-TN, are among the officials who will be participating in a roundtable discussion on infrastructure and the bridge.

The contractor is preparing pricing for work and fabrication of materials needed for the phase two permanent repairs. Concurrently Arkansas Department of Transportation is working with consultants to conduct an in-depth inspection of the bridge. This work includes Ultrasonic Testing (UT) on all the welds on the main tie girder at similar locations to where the fracture occurred and on key members of the overhead truss. This detailed inspection is expected to take several weeks to complete.

Upon reviewing the contractor’s schedule of repairs and the results of the bridge inspection work, a tentative opening date can be set.

“We understand the desire for a projected opening date but must ensure all information is vetted before doing so,” TDOT said in a statement. “Our consistent message, above all, is the safety of the public is paramount, and the priorities are to open the river traffic, open bridge traffic and look at the bridge for long-term issues related to the original failure.”

TDOT said it is continuing to collect data and study ways to alleviate congestion and advance flow as all interstate traffic in the Memphis area is being diverted to I-55.

Inspectors are still reviewing hours of drone video and numerous pictures of the I-55 bridge. There continues to be no concern from the inspectors.

TDOT, ArDOT, consultants, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police Department and FHWA hold daily meetings to develop and expedite the repair project while managing traffic along the alternate routes.