Two racist graffiti incidents reported in one week at Syracuse University

Two incidents of racist graffiti were reported in one week at Syracuse University in New York and are under investigation, while a third incident was confirmed on Thursday, according to a university spokeswoman.
The first incident, reported November 7, featured graffiti derogatory toward the African American and Asian communities. It was found on the fourth and sixth floors of Day Hall, a residence hall for mostly freshman and sophomore students, according to Sara Scalese, the senior associate vice president for communications at Syracuse University.
The second incident, reported Wednesday, featured graffiti derogatory toward the Asian community and was found in a bathroom stall in the physics building.
Scalese did not say whether investigators believe the two incidents are related.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement after the first incident, directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force and the state division of human rights to assist in an investigation.
"I'm disgusted by the recent rash of hateful language found scrawled on the walls at Syracuse University, where students from around the world are drawn each year in the pursuit of higher learning," Cuomo said in the statement. "These types of hateful and bigoted actions seek to splinter and segregate our communities, and they have no place in New York — period."
Another investigation was launched after the second incident. The investigations are being led by the university's Department of Public Safety with help from the Syracuse Police Department and state police. Neither department was able to confirm what the perpetrators will be charged with if caught.
In a statement issued Tuesday, following the first incident, university Chancellor Kent Syverud expressed serious concern over the vandalism at Day Hall.
"First, I want to speak to the university's response to this incident. It's clear that the members of the leadership team should have communicated more swiftly and broadly," said Syverud, referencing the university's delay in notifying the Syracuse community of the incident. "I am disappointed that didn't happen in this case."
Syverud said university officials are meeting with students "directly impacted" by the incident to offer their support.
Students staged a sit-in Wednesday at the Barnes Center at the Arch in response to last week's incident, according to Scalese. The second incident was reported to authorities during the protest on Wednesday night, according to a statement from the university's Department of Public Safety.
While students were protesting Thursday night, the Department of Public Safety posted a statement saying more graffiti derogatory to the Asian community was discovered on the third floor of Day Hall. Scalese confirmed this is a separate incident to happen on campus that the Department of Public Safety is currently looking into.
Scalese did not confirm whether a third investigation has been opened.
Sophomore Zoe Selesi, who is participating in the ongoing sit-in, told CNN the incidents left her feeling "unsafe, frustrated and tired." Selesi found out about the first incident on social media on Sunday, three days after it was reported to university authorities.
"We feel as though the only way to get results is through direct communication with university leaders and contact with the board of trustees, not through emails or pats on the back," Selesi said.
Selesi confirmed that the sit-in, which was meant to last until 1 a.m. Thursday, turned into a "sleep-in." Students have now been protesting and sleeping in Barnes Center since Wednesday. They gave officials a November 20 deadline to address their demands for change in how the university handles racial incidents.
If their demands are not met, they will call on Chancellor Syverud to resign. A petition by "A Concerned Student" for the resignation of Syverud is already circulating Syracuse's campus. It has 1,160 signatures so far.
The petition comes on the heels of a string of racial incidents, which supporters say speak to the university's failure to create a "safe, diverse and inclusive campus." For example, in 2018, a racist video derogatory to a few minority groups emerged from Theta Tau, an engineering fraternity at the university.
As protesting continues, #notagainSU has been trending among the Syracuse University community on Twitter.
"#NotAgainSU - believes transparency from the administration is necessary," Selesi told CNN. "The safety of students on this campus — specifically the safety of underrepresented and underserved students — is paramount."
CNN's Dakin Andone contributed to this report.
