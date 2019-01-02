NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two new scooter companies could join three scooter companies already operating in Nashville, after Metro Council approved the companies for permits to operate.
Jump (a company owned by Uber) and Spin operate in a few cities across the country. Spin's nearest city to Nashville is Lexington, KY; while Jump operates scooters in Atlanta.
News4 spoke with Councilman Jeremy Elrod about a proposed ordinance that would limit the number of scooter companies operating in the city to four. With the approval of Jump and Spin, that would now bring the total of scooter companies operating to five, including Bird, Lime, and most recently Lyft.
"I'm deferring the ordinance one council meeting to work through some of the issues that have come up," said Elrod.
A third new scooter company, Gotcha, has expressed interest in bringing scooters to the Music City. However, the city's permit director tells News4 that Gotcha has only inquired and has not formally applied.
