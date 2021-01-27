NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After six months of investigations by multiple agencies, authorities have honed in on two juveniles they believe are responsible for blowing up two mailboxes in Hendersonville.
The Hendersonville Police Department worked with the Hendersonville Fire Department, the ATF, and Homeland Security on this investigation.
Hendersonville Police are investigating multiple reports of mailbox explosions over the summer.
On January 19, 2021, the Hendersonville Police Department "got a break in the case" and are now pursuing charges against two juveniles.
If you have any information, the Hendersonville Police and Fire Departments want to hear from you.
