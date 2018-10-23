If success, brings success, then Vanderbilt University's baseball program is a huge success. The man getting most of the credit is Vanderbilt's head baseball coach Tim Corbin.
Two former Dores are facing each other in the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers Walker Buehler, and Boston's David Price. Since Corbin took over Vanderbilt's baseball program, twenty-two former Dores players have gone on to successful major league careers.
But it's former Commodore stand out picther David Price who hold a special place in coach Corbin's hert.
"I love the guy, I just want to see him have as much success as possible, he's got a care level for his team, its true and genuine, its real, it should be rewarded," said Corbin.
Price and the other Dores players who have gone on to the majors are walking posters for Vanderbilt's recruitment program, and it helps Corbin stay on top of the competition.
"Our particular game right now, there's a lot of good players, a lot of good schools, a lot of good choices, also good schools. We do have some benefits, certainly the benefits and the notoriety that we gained from success," said Corbin.
Corbin considers himself lucky for two reasons, his wife, Maggie, and his head coaching job at Vanderbilt.
"When my feet hit the ground, I can wait to get here, and my favorite part of the day is being on the field," said Corbin
Maggie, is right there in the stands rain or shine.
She sits right above the dugout for every practice not matter what the weather is, thirty degrees, raining, she says if the boys are playing in it, i'm watching it," said Corbin.
So, what about the Majors for Corbin? 'That's out of the question', For Corbin, coaching Vanderbilt's baseball team is his sweet spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.