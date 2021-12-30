Nashville, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police officers are asking the public Thursday to help identify a man who burglarized two stores.
The MNPD West Precinct detectives are working to identify a man who robbed two businesses in Bellevue early Wednesday morning.
The businesses impacted were the Nutrition Faktory and Jon Allen Salon. Both businesses are located at 7052 Highway 70 South.
Surveillance footage shows that the suspect has a distinctive limp and fled in a dark colored sedan occupied by at least one other suspect.
MNPD asks that anyone with information about the break-ins to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. There is currently a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.