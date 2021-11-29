Twitter stock jumps after report says CEO Jack Dorsey to step down

Shares of Twitter jumped as much as 10% in pre-market trading Monday on the heels of a report that CEO Jack Dorsey intends to step down. The report, from CNBC, has not been independently verified by CNN.
More to come...
