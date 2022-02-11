NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TSU will compete in the Southern Heritage Classic after all, according to a release from the university.
Earlier, Jackson State University announced they would not compete in the game. That has since changed.
"We are pleased with the latest turn of events regarding the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic and look forward to all the excitement this event brings Tennessee State University, Jackson State University, and our respective fan bases. The tradition of the Southern Heritage Classic has always been about more than just the football game between TSU and JSU. It's about recruitment and scholarships for talented students for both universities. It’s also about seeing family and friends, and simply having fun. The Memphis community prepares well in advance to ensure the success of the Classic and embraces these two outstanding institutions. This includes small and minority-owned businesses as well as corporate partners. I am hopeful that all parties involved will speak soon as we move forward and continue the legacy of the Southern Heritage Classic and this historic rivalry. "
