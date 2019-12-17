NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The truck driver at the center of a News4 Investigation into the kidnapping of a Clarksville woman and the troubling discovery of a large number of women's bloody underwear in his truck has been charged again.

Previous Coverage:

Back in May, Roy Michel Nellsch was arrested by authorities and charged with one count of especially aggravated kidnapping following what TBI officials said was a "violent interaction" earlier in the day with the victim, from which she was able to escape. The victim stated Nellsch picked her up when she ran out of gas on the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

Now, Nellsch is facing an additional charge of attempted rape of the woman he kidnapped. The woman stated in an affidavit that Nellsch handcuffed and struck her with a gun, saying he was going to rape her and keep her for days. She was able to get one hand out of the handcuffs to escape from his semi, and was able to alert police with a license plate number.

News4 Investigates has obtained new video of Nellsch and has spoken to his attorney. Jeremy Finley will have the new details coming up on News4 at 6 tonight.