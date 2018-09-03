Tropical Storm Gordon, now strengthening over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, is on its way toward the north-central Gulf Coast, eventually to impact to the Mid State.
As of 6pm on this Labor Day, the center of circulation was just west of the southwest Florida coast.
Notice from recent wind gusts, wind is not a major issue now. It hasn't been throughout today either. Persistent heavy rain was more of a problem, totaling 3-6" in spots there.
Maximum sustained winds are now at 60 mph. The storm will continue moving west-northwestward tonight and tomorrow as it strengthens.
It'll likely make landfall as a category 1 hurricane over southern Mississippi late tomorrow night.
Gordon will then weaken as it moves farther inland, eventually sending some of its clouds into the Mid State on Wednesday. Those will hold our high temperatures to the mid 80s to around 90.
The (then) remnants of Gordon will also give us a few showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
DT
