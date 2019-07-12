NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tropical Storm Barry is still on track to make landfall on Saturday. Latest data suggests it will arrive as either a high end tropical storm or strengthen into a weak hurricane.
The tremendous amount of rain is going to be a big problem for folks on the Louisiana Coast. The combination of Barry's relatively slow movement, as well as the rain content of the storm, has combined into a life-threatening situation for southeastern Louisiana residents, including the city of New Orleans.
The current path for Barry the models project will bring an increase in moisture and rain chances through next week for Middle Tennessee.
The National Hurricane Center currently has the following warnings and watches in effect:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Grand Isle
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle
* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New
Orleans
* Intracoastal City to Cameron
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Shell Beach
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Shell Beach to the Mississippi/Alabama border
* Lake Pontchartrain
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle
* Intracoastal City to Cameron
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* East of the Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama
border
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.