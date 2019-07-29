A trip to buy peaches turned into a train wreck – literally.
The Music City Star took Tony Wolfe for quite a ride on the front of the train July 16th.
Wolfe was leaving the farmer’s market in Lebanon when he pulled into the path of the train.
The train was travelling at 18 miles per hour when it broadsided Wolfe’s 2017 red pick-up.
"I thought as soon as he hit me, it was a mild impact. I thought it was over with. I thought, I’m taking my seat belt off, then I thought, we’re not stopping yet," Wolfe told News 4’s Nancy Amons.
The train pushed his F-250 pick-up 173 feet down the tracks with the tires of his truck plowing up dirt the whole way.
“And you’re looking at this, thinking what?” Amons asked.
“Damn,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe said he didn't see the train, which was over his shoulder. He said he didn't hear it, either. But you can clearly hear the train's horn on video shot by a camera on board the train. The horn is following by a long eerie screech as the train pushed the pick-up down the tracks.
Wolfe said he didn't have a scratch on him. He can't say the same for his truck; the passenger's side was bashed in.
Mina Hanna was the one whose surveillance system at Import Auto Repair caught it all on video.
"He got lucky!! " Hanna said. "If it was a small car it would have been crushed."
The railroad crossing where Wolfe was hit doesn't have a crossing arm to prevent vehicles from driving onto the track.
TDOT said each crossing arm costs about $300,000 and they don’t have the budget to put one at every crossing. They prioritize upgrading crossings after evaluating a series of factors, such as the crossing’s history of accidents. The crossing at South Maple Street where Wolfe was hit has not had a collision since 1980.
"If they don’t have enough wrecks to justify it, how many wrecks it takes to justify it, but I wish there had been one there now," Wolfe said.
There were no passengers on the Music City Star at the time. TDOT said they do have plans to upgrade some of the Music City Star crossings, but not this one.
"I keep hearing how lucky I was. I was lucky the day before,” Wolfe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.