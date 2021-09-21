NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin Phase II repairs beginning Wednesday on the I-40 bridge over the Buffalo River at mile marker 141 in Humphreys County.
The bridge will be down to one lane in both directions beginning at 8 a.m. while crews get the new traffic pattern in place. Once the traffic shift is complete, all lanes will be reopened, but the lanes and shoulders will be narrower.
Motorists will not see much activity on top of the bridge as crews will be working on the beams underneath. TDOT asks all drivers to slow down and pay attention to the new traffic pattern marked with construction barrels and new striping.
The bridge repair project was let to contract last December. The contractor, Thomson & Thomson, Inc., completed Phase I work at the end of May. Due to the pandemic, there was a four-month delay in getting the materials needed for the additional repairs. Delivery of the supplies is expected on Wednesday and the work is anticipated to take a least two weeks. A bridge replacement project is scheduled for spring 2022.
