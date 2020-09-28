NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced I-65 in Nashville at Wedgewood Avenue will be closed the weekend of Oct. 23 to make bridge repairs.
The closure will begin Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and continue until Monday, Oct. 26 at 5 a.m.
Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to the I-40/I-24 interstate loop. Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 to I-440. Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.
The weekend closure is dependent on weather and project progress. The alternate date will be the weekend of Oct. 30.
Prior to the weekend closure, contract crews will have nightly land closures on Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge starting on Sunday, Oct. 4. The closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Oct. 15.
There will be two additional partial interstate closures to complete the $2.4 million bridge repair project in the spring of 2021.
In addition to bridge repairs at the I-65 Wedgewood Avenue interchange, a ramp safety project in this area is anticipated to begin construction in early 2021. The project includes construction of a new right turn lane onto Wedgewood Avenue from I-65 southbound and new pedestrian signal poles.
For information on the bridge repair and ramp safety projects, visit the project website.
