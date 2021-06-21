NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The second phase of widening Interstate 65 between Nashville and the Kentucky state line is set to begin construction in the third quarter of 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s website.
The interstate is two lanes in each direction most of the way between the Long Hollow Pike in Goodlettsville and the state line. The plan calls for widening the roadway from four to six lanes with three 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, 12-foot paved outside shoulders, 12-foot paved inside shoulders with around 300 feet of right-of-way and a concrete media barrier wall where required.
Two northbound truck climbing lanes will be constructed between mile markers 99 and 100 and mile markers 102 and 104. An auxiliary lane will also be added in each direction between the interchanges of Rivergate Parkway and Long Hollow Pike to accommodate traffic exiting and entering the interstate.
Due to the length of the I-65 corridor, the I-65 improvements have been separated into smaller phases.
The state recently completed expanding I-65 in each direction from the new Highway 109 interchange in Portland to the state line.
The second phase of the project would be between Highway 25 in Cross Plains and Highway 109. TDOT forecasts this phase be under construction during the third quarter of 2021. The contract will be put out for bid later this year.
The remaining phases include:
- Bethel Road (State Route 257) to Highway 25 in Cross Plains
- Highway 31W near Millersville to Bethel Road (State Route 257)
- Rivergate Parkway to Highway 31W near Millersville.
Engineering work is currently underway for these phases.
For information on the I-65 corridor improvement plan, click here.
