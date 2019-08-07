SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Drivers on Sam Ridley Parkway lately have noticed a lot of new construction.
A new crossover street and traffic signal were recently added to help ease the congestion on the busy highway.
If you normally take Chaney Road to get onto Sam Ridley Parkway, there’s a new way to cross the highway.
“We moved the red light from Chaney Road down to Potomac and opened up a new road,” Smyrna Town Manager Brian Hercules said.
The traffic signal was moved for a number of reasons.
“One is a safety factor to stack vehicles for a better flow of traffic during rush hour,” said Hercules.
The road is to make life easier for commuters going to and from La Vergne High School, Cedar Grove Elementary and people working in the area.
It also opens up property for economic development in a booming part of town.
The new traffic signal and road are part of a bigger plan for Sam Ridley Parkway.
“(The plan is) to widen from Old Nashville Highway to I-24 to six lanes of Sam Ridley Parkway,” said Hercules.
The road currently has four lanes, two in each direction.
The Sam Ridley Parkway widening project is expected to begin this fall and won’t be complete until 2022.
