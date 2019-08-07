If you’ve driven down Sam Ridley Pkwy lately, you’ll notice a whole lot of construction. This can cause headaches! A new crossover street and stoplight were recently put in place to help ease congestion.
If you usually take Chaney Road in Smryna to get to Sam Ridley Parkway, there's a new and better way to get around town.
“We moved the red light from Chaney Road down to Potomac and opened up a new road," Smyrna town manager Brian Hercules tells me.
The stop light is no longer there for a number of reasons.
“One is a safety factor to stack vehicles for a better flow of traffic during rush hour," Hercules says.
This road aims to make life easier for commuters going to and from La Vergne High School, Cedar Grove Elementary and people working in the area. It also opens up property for economic development in a booming part of town. This new traffic light and road are all part of a bigger plan for Sam Ridley Parkway.
"(The plan is) to Widen from Old Nashville Highway to I-24 to six lanes of Sam Ridley Parkway," Hercules says.
The entire Sam Ridley widening project is expected to start up this fall and won’t be done until 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.