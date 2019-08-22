Statistics released from a new traffic study show that commuter congestion across the country is at an all-time high, and Nashville is no exception.
The study from Texas A&M's Transportation Institute ranks Nashville as the 24th most congested city in America. The average daily commuter is spending 58 hours in their car every year. That's nearly 2 and a half days stuck in a traffic jam.
It's not just costing us time, it's costing us money, too. In Davidson County, drivers lost $1,221 dollars last year in wasted fuel.
With so much traffic, many are looking at other means of transportation like scooters, bicycles, and even electric mopeds-- which have made their public debut in bigger cities like New York and D.C.
Ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft are billed to help with traffic by keeping personal cars off the roads and offering carpooling options, but experts say they're actually attributing to the traffic jams. Ride share drivers account for almost 10% of cars on the road in Nashville.
The last time Nashville saw a decrease in commuter time was from 2007-2009 during the recession.
To see the breakdown of Nashville's mobility report, click here.
|#1
|Los Angeles
|#2
|San Francisco
|#3
|Washington D.C.
|#4
|New York City
|#5
|Boston
|#6
|Seattle
To see the nationwide mobility report from Texas A&M's Transportation Institute, click here.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.