Although the traffic volume here has increased, crews are making sure to keep two lanes open during the day as they widen this section. Eventually it will be four lanes in each direction which should help with your commute.
This section of I-40 is located east of Nashville in Wilson County.
“It's a continuation of the precious job that was done in 2013," TDOT project manager Adam Vance tells me.
A few years ago, I-40 was widened from Central Pike to Hwy 109. Since then, this highly traveled interstate has seen a lot of wear and tear with close to 70,000 cars a day. Now, crews are widening the interstate from Hwy 109 further east to Interstate 840.
“Currently the contractor has shifted traffic to the outside and they’re working on the median," Vance says.
The total project cost is $38.3 million and the goal is to widen the portion from four lanes to eight lanes total. While they are working on the project, crews ask you to be mindful of the new work zone speed limit.
“The speed has been reduced on this stretch of road, generally it’s 70MPH and now it’s 55," Vance tells me.
Vance says extended lane closures will be done at night to limit delays for those of you driving this route.
The contractor hopes to have the median paved and traffic shifted by the end of the year but this is all dependent on weather.
